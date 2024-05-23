Miss SA 2024 Top 30: Durban woman calls for youth to prioritise education

Durban — A Durban woman, Nokulunga Zungu, who was selected in the Miss South Africa top 30 contest, has called for the youth to prioritise their education. She also urged the Department of Arts and Culture to invest in South African creatives.

Zungu, 29, hails from Umlazi. She currently holds a BCom business management degree and is doing her honours degree at the University of South Africa. She describes herself as a child of God and gracious with a loving spirit. She believes the biggest issue in SA is unemployment and mental health issues that stem from being unemployed. Speaking on why she entered Miss SA, she said: “It will be a great platform to challenge myself and take myself out of my comfort zone. Miss South Africa will also give me the opportunity to grow personally and develop new skills.

“I will get to represent my culture and community on a national stage while inspiring others and leaving a positive impact.” She added: “The most important part of Miss SA is being a responsible leader who uses the platform with true intentions of uplifting others and driving positive change. Helping women to embrace their beauty, advocating for important values, engaging with communities while embracing the diversity of South Africa.” Umlazi’s Nokulunga Zungu recently in Miss SA Top 30. l SUPPLIED Zungu said she was heavily involved in community work as she is the youth leader in her church, as well as mentorship, guidance and creating a positive environment for young people to grow spiritually and socially.

She added that her mom, Nomzamo Mbatha, Amy Kleinhans, Naomi Campbell and Michelle Obama, were her role models. She concluded by providing a message to young girls nationwide. “Work on being the best version of yourself, believe in yourself and put in the hard work. Do good, be good and good will come back to you.” Outside of modelling, Zungu loves gospel, RnB, amapiano and pop. Her favourite shows are: “The Office”, “Midhunter” and “What Jennifer Did”. She fears snakes and the dark, and her favourite meal is lamb chops with creamy spinach and butternut. During her spare time, she loves reading and connecting with nature.

Zungu comes from a family of five and is the last born, with two brothers and two sisters. She had previously been involved in the Clicks Cover Girl 2018 competition and finished in the Top Three. Zungu is one of four KZN representatives, along with Durban’s Andrea Morrison, 25; Pietermaritzburg’s Lebohang Khoza, 27; and, Richards Bay’s Sinenhlanhla Mthethwa, 23. Voting for Miss SA Top 10 ends on May 29.