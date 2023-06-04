Miss South Africa International 2023 dares young girls to dream

Durban — Sphilangomusa Msweli, from uMhlabuyalingana, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, says she wants young girls born in villages to dream and know that everything is possible. Msweli, who will be going to the United States of America in July, said she does not want young girls to be boxed-in in their thinking and their dreams because the world has so much to offer.

“I dare young girls to dream,” she said. Msweli said she will be going to the States to fly the South African flag high, and she will be carrying the hearts and dreams of every young girl in the country. She said she will be representing those young girls who have been told they cannot dream. She further said she would like to get sponsors as she will be representing SA.

The 21-year-old University of Johannesburg student, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in community development and leadership, said it is important for girls to mould themselves into characters they would be proud of at a later stage in their lives. Sphilangomusa Msweli says this is the time for young people to break the cycle of generational curses by being better versions of themselves. Picture: Supplied Msweli said the rising number of teenage pregnancies is not good as girls should focus on making themselves better people and working towards their dreams. She said she would also like young people to believe in themselves and their dreams.

“Growing up in the village, I did not have someone holding my hand, but I knew I could pave a way forward for the next generation. I believe that we all have the ability to redefine our generation. I want young people to believe in themselves,” she said. Moreover, she said this is the time for young people to break the cycle of generational curses by being better versions of themselves. Msweli also encouraged good behaviour amongst young people.

She said she believes in youth empowerment. “Teaching leadership skills at an early age ensures that the next generation is equipped with the competency necessary for strong leadership,” said Msweli. Sphilangomusa Msweli when she was crowned Miss South Africa International 2023 in April. Picture: Supplied WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.