Missing man’s body recovered from the bottom of a cliff

Durban – The body of a missing man was recovered from the bottom of a cliff after it was spotted by locals in the Nsuze area, near Bhamshela, north-west of Durban. IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said that on Wednesday morning, IPSS Search and Rescue received reports of a body down a cliff in the Nsuze area.

He said that on the arrival of the team, the location of the body was pointed out by locals. “Due to the location of the body, a rope system was set up with the help of Metro Police Search and Rescue and SAPS Search and Rescue. The body was recovered and handed over to SAPS for further investigation,” Meyrick explained. A rope system was set up by various search and rescue units in order to recover the body of a man at the bottom of a cliff in the Nsuze area near Bhamshela, north-west of Durban. Picture: IPSS Search and Rescue “Our condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.”

Meyrick said that the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Police in Nsuze SAPS are investigating an inquest following the discovery of the body of a 37-year-old man on a cliff in Mbalenhle area on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. “It is alleged that the victim went missing on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.”

A rope system was set up by various search and rescue units in order to recover the body of a man at the bottom of a cliff in the Nsuze area near Bhamshela, north-west of Durban. Picture: IPSS Search and Rescue Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a case of murder has been opened for investigation by the SAPS in Msinsini after the body of a missing person was found in the bushes in the Nyavini area on Monday by police and community members. The body had strangulation marks. The victim was identified at the scene by family members. No arrest has been made. Police are searching for the suspects. The victim, Banelile Mkhize, 20, of the Mabheleni area in Msinsini, an area west of Hibberdene, was last seen on September 30 wearing grey jeans, a grey jacket and a black shirt.