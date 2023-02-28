Missing woman diver found safe after spending 5 hours in the water

Durban — A missing woman diver in her 50s was found safe after spending five hours in the water off the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Rocky Bay station commander Kevin Fourie said that at 10.32am on Friday, February 24, the NSRI Rocky Bay duty crew were activated following reports of a diver missing off-shore of Hibberdene on the KZN South Coast.

Fourie said that a woman diver from Johannesburg was last seen around 8.30am during a charter dive approximately three nautical miles off-shore of the Mzimayi River. He said the dive charter boat had initiated a search. Fourie said that the NSRI Rocky Bay rescue craft Megan II and the NSRI Shelly Beach rescue craft Spirit of Dawn were launched while NSRI EOC (Emergency Operations Centre), NSRI headquarters duty controllers, NSRI Rocky Bay duty controllers, NSRI Durban duty controllers and NSRI Shelly Beach duty controllers assisted MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre) to plot search grids taking into account sea currents drift and wind speed and wind direction.

He said that NSRI Port Edward and NSRI Durban were placed on alert. Fourie said that two private fixed-wing aircraft joined in the search, and MRCC activated the SA Air Force 15 Squadron and deployed a SAAF 15 Squadron BK-119 helicopter to join in the search, accompanied by NSRI Durban rescue swimmers. Telkom Maritime Radio Services broadcast an all-ships alert for vessels in the area to keep a sharp lookout, and they assisted with VHF radio communications. He said that the husband and two sons of the missing diver, who had been on the same dive, were kept briefed and comforted at the NSRI Rocky Bay rescuer station while they anxiously waited for news.

He also said that during an extensive search, the husband received a call on his mobile phone from an unknown number at around 2pm. His wife had come ashore on the southern side of Mtwalume at around 1.30pm, and she had hiked to a roadway where she came across a resident at his home, and he provided assistance, and she was able to call her husband. “The dive charter company transported the husband to the location, and the casualty was brought to the dive charter company's offices,” Fourie said. “She was hydrated and rested but was otherwise not injured.

“We believe she had covered about 10 nautical miles over 5 hours before coming ashore. “NSRI commends the diver for staying calm as she gradually used currents to make it safely to the shore. She had hiked a few kilometres before reaching the resident who assisted her,” Fourie said. He also said that the dive charter company, the private fixed-wing aircraft and all rescue resources involved are commended for the swift reaction and the extensive search operation.