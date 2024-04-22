MK Party may have been infiltrated, says analyst

Durban — The Zululand University-based political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe has defended the uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s (MKP’s) decision to remove senior leaders from their positions, saying there was a possibility that some may have infiltrated the party to spy for the ANC. Seepe was reacting to the latest MKP’s decision which announced that it had removed its KwaZulu-Natal provincial co-ordinator Nhlanhla Ngidi.

Without insinuating that Ngidi may have been deployed by the ANC to work against the MKP, Seepe defended the decision. He said the party had acted against its members, some of whom may have infiltrated the party for wrong reasons. “Any party does that. From time to time using its internal intelligence vets members to see whether they were still committed to the course. Understandably, the party’s detractors will try all machinations to frustrate its ambitions. “This includes ensuring that it is infiltrated by agent provocateurs whose role ranges from creating internal conflict and bringing the party into disrepute. To ensure that the party does not get derailed from its mission, it would have to take strong measures against those of its members who may bring the party into disrepute,” said Seepe.

Seepe further stated that the MKP was in the right direction and growing from strength to strength, adding that it was not surprising that it was becoming a threat and a political game-changer. Ngidi’s dismissal came as a shock to many since he was touted as the premier candidate. Ngidi who was top on the provincial list, had been criss-crossing the province campaigning for the party. On Wednesday, he delivered his main address at the party’s rally in Chatsworth where he called for unity, warning the party about divisions ahead of the general elections. His dismissal also came hours after he represented the MKP and signed the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s code of conduct in Durban.

Speaking to the Daily News’s sister publication, Isolezwe, Ngidi expressed shock at his dismissal, saying he did not know the reasons nor was he notified about any wrongdoing he may have committed. In response, MKP’s national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela warned of many dismissals, saying that the party was restructuring. He added that even the list could be changed. The party has replaced Ngidi with Thobani Zuma, a former Msunduzi Municipality’s deputy mayor under the ANC. Ngidi’s removal followed that of Bonginkosi Khanyile, who was axed from his post as the party’s interim youth league national co-ordinator.

A few weeks back, the Daily News reported on internal disputes within the party and accusations of infiltration by the ANC. The allegations were made by MKP's senior member, Phumlani Mfeka, who penned a strong letter to the party's leader, Jacob Zuma, warning him about certain members whom he said were spying for the ANC. The ANC denied the allegations. Meanwhile, scores of MKP members are expected to gather outside the Durban High Court on Monday (today) for the judgment in the trademark case between the MKP and the ANC.