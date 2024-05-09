MK Party youth’s internal squabbles continue

Durban — The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal has rejected the appointment of the party’s national youth league leadership as the MKP’s internal squabbles continue. Last week, a faction of the national youth league structure met and removed the leadership appointed to replace the one led by Bonginkosi Khanyile, which was disbanded by the MKP’s mother body.

On Wednesday, the provincial youth structure issued a statement rejecting the appointment, saying the provincial structure only recognised the deputy secretary-general, Noncedo Mfundisi, and the head of media and communications, Nkateko Mkhabela. The statement said that after seeing the circulating statement issued by the “so-called” national youth leadership core where it announced appointments and annulments, the KZN youth structure convened all regional youth structures to discuss the matter and then resolved to reject the appointment of the national youth league leadership core. The provincial structure spokesperson, Noma Buthelezi, said the national structure announced last week was rejected as only the secretary-general of the mother body had the power to appoint the youth league structures. Therefore, after learning that the structure announced last week was self-appointment, they chose to reject it.

“We humbly ask our national leadership to urgently intervene on the matter at hand and rectify the miscommunications done by our national MKYL leadership core. We also wish to clarify that no changes in our KZN provincial task team would be conducted by bogus individuals who have appointed themselves. “Necessary changes in the provinces are expected to be done by the MKYL national secretary-general, who would rightfully be appointed by the secretary-general of the mother body,” Buthelezi said. The national youth structure that replaced the one led by Khanyile and his executives included Sithembiso Mathenjwa as convener (interim president) and Thamsanqa Mzobe as deputy. Other members of the core were Thabiso Cele, Jason Reddy, Matome Moloi, Jessica Maseko, Boipelo Magase, Thabo Menke and Zakariya Vahed.

The structure announced last week is led by Mnqobi Msezane as interim president and Sithembisile Nkosi as secretary-general, while Mzwandile Mnisi was appointed as fund-raiser. Noncedo Mfundisi is the deputy secretary-general and Nkateko Mkhabela is the head of media and communications. Nhlamulo Ndhlela, the national spokesperson of the MKP’s mother body, said the only recognised youth league structure is the one led by Msezane as head of the Students Movement.