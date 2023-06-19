More funding needed for state-subsidised facilities for aged as criminals target elderly – DA

Durban — The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has called for answers on the province’s facilities for the aged as criminals target the elderly. DA KZN spokesperson on social development Mmabatho Tembe said the DA calls on KZN social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza and her department to ensure the provision of more funding to government-subsidised facilities for the aged.

The appeal comes as KZN’s elderly continue to be targeted by criminals after a recent incident involving a Klaarwater pensioner, who was allegedly sexually assaulted while alone in her home. “The DA is disgusted by this act of violence. We extend our deepest sympathy to the victim of this crime,” Tembe said. “It is clear that not enough is being done to protect our most vulnerable members of society. As much as communities should mobilise, government intervention must come first. Handing out a grant and then leaving the elderly to fend for themselves is not acceptable.

“The issue demands greater oversight by the MEC and the KZN department of social development on existing old age facilities, increased funding to assist them and ensuring their safety. It also requires facilities for the aged in different districts, so that they are more accessible to wider groups of communities,” Tembe said. She added that the issue of stigma must also be addressed as taking the elderly to old age homes is still seen as neglecting or dumping them within some communities. In this regard, the government must ensure community education programmes outlining the benefits of properly run facilities. Tembe said that the DA will on Monday submit a written parliamentary question to the Department of Social Development requesting detailed information on the number of government old age facilities in the province, the subsidies they receive and the level of oversight by this department.

“We remain committed to monitoring this issue and to ensuring oversight when it comes to the most vulnerable members of society,” Tembe said. On Thursday, social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza denounced the rape of an elderly resident of Klaarwater. The department said that according to reports, the pensioner was sexually assaulted in her home by an unidentified attacker. The following morning, a concerned neighbour, who regularly provides breakfast for the victim, noticed her absence from her yard.

Upon investigation, the pensioner was discovered sleeping in a pool of blood in her house. “We cannot allow a situation where older people live alone, as it exposes them to danger and enables criminals to victimise them. “As we work towards ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals, we urge the community to unite against acts of violence targeting our senior citizens,” Khoza said.