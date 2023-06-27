More tourists expected in KZN because of its warmth

Durban — Thousands of families are expected to head to KwaZulu-Natal as the June school holidays have begun. The Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) said this was the time when international travellers visit the province because of the ideal weather and the variety of experiences that are at their best at this time of the year.

During the Tourism KwaZulu-Natal winter activation, which took place over the weekend. The department said that hotels and B&Bs were predicting at least 430 821 domestic tourists. Edtea acting HOD Fikiswa Pupuma said 48 842 international tourists were also expected to visit the province during June and July, providing a combined direct spend of over R1.4 billion for KZN. “As many as 70% of the domestic tourists and 60% of the international travellers will visit the province during the four weeks from mid-June to mid-July,” she explained.

Pupuma encouraged the people of KZN to take time and explore their beautiful province. She said the winter season in the province was good for whale watching, especially on the North Coast and St Lucia within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, World Heritage Site. Talking about the upcoming Hollywoodbets Durban July, she said it would be attended by over 50 000 patrons which include celebrities and influencers.

Acting CEO of Tourism KwaZulu-Natal, Nhlanhla Khumalo, urged people to visit the province and experience its warmth. Picture: Duncan Ross (TKZN) Acting CEO of TKZN, Nhlanhla Khumalo, said most people don’t think they can travel in the winter season. “In KZN we can do that and participate in all the activities. We want to encourage visitors to come to the province and take advantage of the warm weather,” he said. Jabulani Ngubane of iSimangaliso Wetland Park said they had started a commercialisation strategy and were busy drafting the letters.

“We want to generate revenue, minimise loss, job creation, tourism promotion and infrastructure upgrade,” he said. Phindile Makwakwa, chief executive officer of Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN), said KZN was a warm place to be during this season. “Covid-19 showed us that digital was the way to go and that’s where people can get us and see all the specials. We would like to have more people from Limpopo come to the province,” said Makwakwa.