Move to get more blacks, women, disabled into built environment

Durban — The Council of the Built Environment (CBE) and Construction Education and Training Authority (Ceta) are on a mission to open more opportunities to young professionals, women and people living with disabilities through projects, pipelines and mentorship. This was revealed during the award ceremony held for the first time at The Capital Zimbali Hotel in Ballito, on Thursday evening. The awards recognise excellence in the built environment.

CBE chief executive Dr Msizi Myeza said the built environment is accessible to people with disabilities. On women empowerment, he said there are fewer women in the sector and there is a need to set targets and create projects that will empower women. “The awards form part of the transformation agenda in terms of opportunities and equity. “In our sector, women are represented by 14% and the rest is male. So, our task is to create more opportunities for women and people living with disabilities who are oppressed,” added Myeza.

Malusi Shezi, chief executive of Ceta, said the Built Environment Awards would enhance women and black professionals and firms owned by blacks who need access to opportunities. “We have decided to test a few options, including the introduction of a category that recognises people living with disabilities,” Shezi said. Malusi Shezi, CEO of the Construction Education and Training Authority. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi / Independent Newspapers Myeza said recognising professionals would maintain their professional registration (PR) status.

“Usually it takes up to four years to become a PR but it can take up to seven years if a person comes from a disadvantaged background. A lot of young black graduates lose interest when they don’t succeed and opt for different careers. As a result, the industry remains untransformed. That is why the CBE decided on transformative interventions.” Being a PR is one of the major requirements when professionals apply for work within the government entity, he said, because a consulting company without PR does not become the main contractor of the tendering service. “It is very important for young black professionals to obtain professional registration (PR) status so that they can start operating.

“Obtaining a PR is part of the transformation, a very important milestone. This year alone we succeeded in getting 2100 professionals. It is a challenge because this number was supposed to be recorded four years ago. “Another challenge the industry faces is that many professionals are not yet recorded due to lacking mentorship and commitment. That’s why we also saw it fit to not leave behind the oldest professionals. It’s the ultimate achievement to have the PR title next to your name,” he said. Myeza also raised concerns about the escalating crisis of gangs – the “construction mafia” – who intimidate workers and demand cuts of the project profits and often resort to threats of violence.

“The construction mafia is one of the main concerns that need to be dealt with. As a parent, it’s impossible to let your child venture into an industry that will result in dodging bullets because of organised crime groups who confiscate what belongs to the awarded service providers. “Our argument as the CBE is that councils need to probe such issues to help professionals access work opportunities. It’s no use to be a PR if one can’t get a job.” The winners of the Built Environment Awards are as follows:

* Best Employer Candidacy Programme for Professional Private Sector Award ACCRA Group * Best Employer Candidacy Programme for Professional Government Award

KwaZulu Natal Department of Transport * Best Employer Candidacy Programme for Professional (State-Owned Entity/ Municipal-Owned Entity award) Umgeni Water

* Municipality that implemented infrastructure projects timeously City of Cape Town * State-Owned Entity that implemented infrastructure projects timeously

University of Mpumalanga * Government department that implemented infrastructure projects timeously (national or provincial) Independent Development T for two joint Projects (2 schools projects)

* Best Professional Practice Contractor Training Consulting/Firm with the best Training Programme Motheo Group * Architectural practice/firm that employs candidates enabling professional registration

Sakhiziwe Architects * Landscape firm/public entity that employs candidates enabling professional registration Green Inc

* Engineering consulting firm that employs candidates enabling professional registration Jones & Wagener Engineering and Environmental Consultants * Property valuation firm that employs candidates enabling professional registration

De Leew Dejalo Powerhouse * Project management company/firm that employs candidates enabling professional registration Myirha Consulting Engineers & Project Managers (Pty) Ltd

* Quantity surveying firm that employs candidates enabling professional registration KC Maiwashe and Associates Quantity Surveyors * Environmental practice that employs candidates enabling professional registration

Envirocarb Consulting T/A ECA Consulting * Town-planning practice that employs candidates enabling professional registration Lindtz Town Planners

Land surveying practice/firm that employs candidates enabling professional registration KZN Department of Transport Youngest Registered Professional with Professional Council:

ECSA: Krishna Chetty SACAP: Ndumiso Jele

Lee Ann Smit Zamaqobo Gqiba Barend Daniel van de Merwe

SACLAP – Nobuhle Gabriela Simelane SACQSP – Angela Lehoka SACPVP – Nyingwa Lutho Nangamso

EAPASA – Debbie-Lee Janse van Rensburg EAPASA – Siphesihle Nkomo SACPCMP – Nyiko Mashele

Phelelani Mtshali Oldest registered with the Professional Council ECSA: Deon Blignaut, 71

SACAP: Paul du Plessis, 89 Albert Peels, 89

Paul Judd, 64 SACQSP – Omesh Debi-Dayal, 56 SACPVP – Rens Raymond Henry, 91

EAPASA : Anton Bok, 78 Gerald Will-Smith, 63