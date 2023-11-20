Mozambique spitting cobra ‘cools off’ behind a cupboard

Durban – A Mozambique spitting cobra was discovered behind a cupboard when a room was being cleaned out in Westville. Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans said that it has been an uncomfortably hot and humid few days in Durban, even a bit too hot for snakes during the hottest part of the day.

He said that on Friday, a Mozambique spitting cobra sought out a cool shelter in the form of a tiled floor, behind a cupboard, in a room in Westville. Evans said it was unfortunate for the cobra that the room was being cleaned out and that was when the snake was discovered. “It was smaller than it may look in the photo, only around 70cm or so, at most. Quick and easy catch,” Evans said.

Reacting to the catch, Anne-Marie Clulow-Visser said she loves that Evans shows compassion for the beautiful and often misunderstood creatures. “If only more humans saw the magnificence in nature, the balances, the need for experts and conservation rather than fear. If only humans could become more curious and knowledgeable,” Clulow-Visser said. “Your page helps us all with that, and I am grateful! Especially now that I live in KZN.”

Also on Friday, a brown house snake was removed from a home in Chelmsford Heights, oThongathi. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said they received a call for assistance at about 7.52pm after the homeowner discovered the reptile on their veranda. “On arrival, reaction officers identified the snake as non-venomous. Officers captured the snake and released it away from homes,” Balram said.