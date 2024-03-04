Mrs SA semi-finalist aims to use social investment experience to help others

Durban — A 47-year-old woman from Clermont township is excited to be selected as one of the semi-finalists for the 2024 Dallmayr Mrs South Africa beauty pageant. Ntobeko Mogadime, who resides in Johannesburg, said she first heard of Dallmayr Mrs South Africa when she was invited by one of the sponsors to attend the event in 2017.

Speaking to the Daily News, she said she was then motivated by a relative who advised her to apply for the competition. “Winning the competition would contribute a lot in allowing me make a substantial impact in people’s lives. I believe my extensive experience as a social investment professional which included responsibility to develop social investment strategy and implement social investment programmes does put me in good position to use the Mrs South Africa platform for social change,” said Mogadime. Ntobeko Mogadime hopes the Mrs South Africa beauty pageant will contribute a lot towards allowing her to make a difference in someone’s life. Picture: Supplied She furthermore said that she believes every child has the right to an equal footing to achieve their career dreams, and she wants to be Mrs South Africa to be a vessel to spread career guidance and university application support countrywide.

Dallmayr Mrs South Africa is a pageant and female empowerment programme designed to unleash the contestants’ hidden potential by teaching them valuable skills which involve leadership, financial competence, sponsorship management and communication. As part of the selection process leading up to the semi- finalist judging week taking place in July, Mogadime will participate in empowerment workshops, development events, fitness challenges and community projects. The top 30 finalists are expected to be announced in July.

Mogadime is employed as a global social investment manager in one of the major corporate companies in the country. The CEO of Mrs South Africa, Joani Johnson, said the goal is to take women out of their comfort zones and have them rethink who they are and what they want out of life. “We help them (contestants) face their fears, find their purpose, and discover the strength and abilities they held inside all along,” she said.