Msunduzi mayor condemns violence at Harry Gwala Stadium

Durban — Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla has condemned the violence that broke out at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday afternoon during an ABC Motsepe National play-off match between Umsinga United and Orbit College from the North West. In a statement on Saturday, Thebolla condemned in the strongest possible terms the senseless violence and damage to property caused by the fans at the Harry Gwala Stadium and called for swift action by law enforcement authorities.

The municipality said fans invaded the pitch and attacked officials and other fans. It also said that law enforcement officials were investigating the matter. Thebolla directed that stricter security measures be put in place to ensure the safety of officials and spectators attending coming matches at the stadium.

“There is no amount of anger that should lead anyone to violence, especially in the name of sports. The preliminary reports indicate that there was minimal damage at the stadium. Our waste and parks departments have cleaned the pitch,” Thebolla said. “Today (Saturday) we are here to support the Hollywoodbets Super League and we confirm that the ABC Motsepe League finals will proceed as planned at the stadium on Sunday. The PSL play-offs between Maritzburg United and Cape Town Spurs will also proceed on Wednesday (June 14, 2023). “We urge supporters to not be discouraged by the hooliganism of certain individuals. The safety of fans, players, officials, media and everyone is of paramount importance to us,” Thebolla said.

On Friday, the South African Football Association (Safa) also strongly condemned the violent acts of hooliganism and thuggery that took place during the ABC Motsepe National play-offs semi-finals on Friday afternoon in Pietermaritzburg. Safa said the chaotic scenes took place at the end of a match between Umsinga United and Orbit College at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday. “We have asked security and the referee for a full report and we will prioritise the investigation into this incident,” Safa said.

“We will vigorously pursue this matter and any individual or club that is found to be guilty will be banned for these senseless acts. Such hooliganism has no place in football.” Meanwhile, paramedics were caught in the crossfire when violence erupted at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday afternoon. KwaZulu Private Ambulance spokesperson Chantell Botha said that on Friday, the KwaZulu Private Events Management team experienced a horrifying and near-fatal shoot-out at Harry Gwala Stadium.

“Following the end of a soccer match, spectators’ disapproval of the final score resulted in bottles being thrown on to the soccer field. Shortly afterwards, a single gunshot was heard, followed by a barrage of gunfire,” Botha said. “The medics quickly took cover behind their ambulance. As one of the medics was taking cover, a bullet hit the ambulance, narrowly missing the medic’s head.” Botha added that no one was injured during this rampage.