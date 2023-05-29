Msunduzi Municipality speaker’s Facebook and WhatsApp accounts hacked

Durban — The Msunduzi Local Municipality has issued a notice alerting the public that speaker Eunice Majola’s social media accounts have been hacked. In a brief statement, the municipality said: “Msunduzi Municipality would like to inform you that the Facebook and WhatsApp accounts of Madam Speaker Eunice Majola have been hacked.”

“We urge residents to be aware of scammers and to report any suspicious online activity immediately to the South African Police Service.” Meanwhile, on Sunday, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal warned that provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma did not have a Facebook page or Twitter account. ANC KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said the ANC in the province was encouraged that Duma was working with law enforcement agencies to ensure the prosecution of imposters who are using his name on various social media platforms.

“As the ANC, we wish to advise structures and the public at large that the provincial chairperson does not own a Facebook Page or a Twitter account,” Mtolo said. He said that scammers and imposters had swindled unsuspecting members of the public’s hard-earned cash using fake social media accounts that bore pictures of the provincial chairperson. Mtolo said that in some instances, they had used Duma’s pictures as Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC.

“As the ANC, we are also aware that the same fake accounts have been used to disseminate misinformation through inboxes. It is the privacy of unsuspecting members of the public that is being invaded and violated,” Mtolo said. “As part of protecting members of the public against these heartless scammers, the ANC will launch the official social media pages of the provincial chairperson. “His official social media accounts and links will be made public to ensure authenticity and a direct connection with the public at large,” Mtolo said.