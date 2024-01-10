Msunduzi residents urged not to build within flood-prone areas

Durban — Msunduzi Municipality residents have been warned about developments on floodlines. The municipality brought residents’ attention to development within flood-prone areas, particularly along the floodline of Henley Dam.

The municipality said it has come to their attention that some residents have been building within the 1/50-year floodline, which is a clear violation of the regulations set forth by the municipality. The municipality explained that no development is allowed within the 1/100-year floodline and building within this restricted zone poses significant risks to both property and lives. Flood-prone areas are susceptible to extreme weather events, including heavy rainfall and flash floods. By building within these areas, residents are putting themselves and their properties at a higher risk of damage and potential danger. It is crucial to understand that the 1/100-year floodline restriction is in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents, the municipality continued.

“We urge all residents to adhere to the regulations and guidelines set by the municipality regarding development within flood-prone areas. It is essential to prioritise safety and make informed decisions when it comes to building or investing in properties,” the municipality said. “Remember, the consequences of building within flood-prone areas can be severe, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure the safety and resilience of our community.” The municipality added that for any further information residents can contact the Msunduzi Municipality’s Planning and Development Department.

Earlier, the municipality said Henley Dam is currently at 101.82% capacity with 44mm of rain recorded following Monday night’s heavy rainfall. “As a result, communities are urged to exercise extreme caution as water levels are expected to rise further due to potential headwaters coming through,” the municipality advised. “In light of this situation, it is crucial for all residents to keep downstream areas clear. Any change in water levels will flow through downstream areas, posing a significant risk to life and property.