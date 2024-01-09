Msunduzi residents warned of the rise of water levels at Henley Dam

Durban — The Msunduzi Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has issued a warning to residents that water levels at Henley Dam are expected to rise further due to potential headwater coming through. Recently there was an incident in this dam where three occupants of a vehicle were swept away. Two were found in a car and one is still missing. The municipality said Henley Dam was currently at 101.82% capacity with 44mm of rain recorded after last night’s heavy rainfall.

“As a result, communities are urged to exercise extreme caution as water levels are expected to rise further due to potential headwaters coming through. It is crucial for all residents to keep downstream areas clear,” urged the municipality. Any change in water levels will flow through downstream areas, posing a significant risk to life and property. “Please remain vigilant and follow all safety guidelines provided by local authorities. Stay tuned to official updates and take necessary precautions to ensure your safety and the safety of others,” warned the municipality.

Meanwhile, the department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said the provincial Disaster Management Teams have provided a swift response to the flooding in Ladysmith and surrounding areas, which was caused by heavy rains last night. The spokesperson for the department, Nonala Ndlovu, said their teams, SAPS, Traffic Police, Emergency Services and social partners were on high alert, closely monitoring different areas due to the level 2 warning issued by the South African Weather Services. “Upon realising that a significant amount of water was flowing into Ladysmith, some of the roads, including the N11 between Newcastle and Ladysmith, had to be temporarily closed to mitigate the risk,” said Ndlovu.