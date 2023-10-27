Mtubatuba mourns two children who drowned in dam days after heavy rains claimed five lives

Durban — The Mtubatuba Local Municipality has been left saddened by the drowning of two children in a dam on Wednesday. The municipality was still picking up the pieces after five people, including a 1-year-old, were killed following a structural collapse under heavy rains and strong winds over the weekend. In total, eight people were confirmed to have died in the province as a result of the inclement weather.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that KwaMsane police are investigating an inquest after two children aged 9 and 10 drowned at Nkwalini dam on Wednesday, October 25. She said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Two children below the age of 10 drowned in a dam in the Mtubatuba Local Municipality. Picture: Inkosi Mtubatuba Municipality/Facebook In a statement, the Mtubatuba Municipality said the incident was agonising. It said it was horrified by the drowning that happened in the eThandanani area, in ward 12.

Mayor Mxolisi Mthethwa said he was still shocked because the incident happened after rainfall took the lives of five people. Mthethwa said he received a phone call and rushed to the scene with uMkhanyakude District Municipality mayor Siphile Mdaka, and arrived just after the incident took place and called the police, emergency services and rescuers. "What is happening to the Bakhwanazi tribe is painful and unspeakable. Yesterday we were crying over damage caused by rainfall, which is still plaguing us, and now it's this," Mthethwa said. "Small children were playing. Little did they know tragedy would strike. We mourn with the families over this incident and we hope God will be with them during this time." Two children below the age of 10 drowned in a dam in the Mtubatuba Local Municipality. Picture: Inkosi Mtubatuba Municipality/Facebook