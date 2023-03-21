MultiChoice Africa donates R1 million for Cyclone Freddy disaster management in Malawi, Mozambique

Durban — MultiChoice Africa has donated R1 million towards Cyclone Freddy disaster management in Malawi and Mozambique. MultiChoice Africa said as part of disaster relief efforts, MultiChoice Africa on March 17, donated R1m towards disaster management in the countries affected by the devastating tropical Cyclone Freddy.

It said the aid, facilitated by the Gift of the Givers, was channelled towards food security and other necessities. Together with its partners, MultiChoice Malawi and MultiChoice Mozambique employee volunteers will assist with the distribution of the aid. Gift of the Givers has been providing aid to people living in 14 camps in three districts of Blantyre, Phalombe and Mulanje, having reached 8 800 people. Picture: Gift of the Givers Malawi MultiChoice Africa group executive of corporate affairs and stakeholder relations Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng said: “Our hearts go out to the people of Malawi and Mozambique for the tragic losses they have suffered. This tragedy propelled us to make this humble contribution to support in whichever way is possible.” Modimoeng said with a long history of providing quality content in the form of news, sport and entertainment to citizens in both countries, the company further emphasised its willingness to deepen collaboration with governments in markets where it operates.

“Our door remains open to finding solutions and contributing towards the upliftment and betterment of African lives, particularly in such moments of great distress,” Modimoeng said. During the handover of the funds, Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said: “The donation from MultiChoice Africa will go a long way towards disaster management in Mozambique and Malawi. It is imperative that corporates such as MultiChoice Africa continue to work with governments and foundations when it comes to disaster relief, no one is able to manage the tragic impact of the likes of Cyclone Freddy on their own, it is only when we come together that we can support communities.” Gift of the Givers has been providing aid to people living in 14 camps in three districts of Blantyre, Phalombe and Mulanje, having reached 8 800 people. Picture: Gift of the Givers Malawi Meanwhile, on Monday, Gift of the Givers Malawi said Malawi Search and Rescue teams with the help of sniffer dogs were still recovering bodies in Blantyre, Nsanje and Phalombe following the devastating impact of Cyclone Freddy.

“The death toll stands at 445, missing people 282, displaced 363 000 housed in 506 camps, hospitals are overwhelmed with more than 1 000 injuries that have been admitted,” Gift of the Givers Malawi said. It said Gift of the Givers had been providing aid to people living in 14 camps in three districts of Blantyre, Phalombe and Mulanje, having reached 8 800 people. In another camp, they provided blankets, warm clothes and shoes to 554 people. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.