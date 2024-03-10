Multiple bus crash leaves 36 IFP supporters injured

Durban — One of the medical emergency services which responded to the mass casualty multiple bus crash involving IFP supporters has reported that 36 people were injured. On Sunday morning, IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Search & Rescue responded to reports of a multiple bus accident on the N2 near Bridge 14 between Gingindlovu and Amatikulu.

Samantha Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue said that on arrival, it was established that three buses carrying political supporters on their way to a rally in Durban had collided, leaving several passengers entrapped and multiple people injured. Additional resources were immediately dispatched to the scene. “Rural Metro Fire Department worked to extricate the entrapped, while medical personnel began the process of treating the injured,” Meyrick said. “IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support stabilised and transported eight of the most seriously injured patients, with injuries ranging from moderate to critical.

“Multiple other services, including EMRS who had dispatched a mass casualty bus, worked to treat and transport the remaining patients who sustained more moderate injuries,” Meyrick said. She said traffic south on the N2 was severely affected, but the scene had now been cleared. Several people were injured in a three-bus crash on the N2 in KZN. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue IPSS “A big thank you to all agencies on the scene for handling a chaotic scene and ensuring the treatment of those injured,” Meyrick added.

Meanwhile, ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo said that the ANC leadership in the province and all structures were comforting members of the IFP who were involved in a bus accident on Sunday morning. “Our hearts are with those who were unfortunately injured, and we wish them a speedy recovery,” Mtolo said. He announced that ANC KZN deputy chairperson Nomagugu Simelane, in her capacity as Health MEC, deputy secretary Sipho Hlomuka, in his capacity as Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC, had activated their respective teams of dedicated professionals.

“A team of health-care professionals will ensure that quality health care is provided to the injured. On the other hand, traffic authorities will investigate the circumstances surrounding this accident,” Mtolo said. He also said that where necessary, Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza would ensure psychological trauma counselling was provided by social workers to the injured and surviving members. Several people have been injured in a three-bus crash on the N2 in KZN. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue/IPSS Mtolo explained that IFP members, like members of any other political party throughout the length and breadth of this province, have a right to be treated as equals in the land of their birth. This is what the ANC fought for.

“Importantly, the maturing democracy enjoins all of us to hold hands and be with those who are in distress at all times,” Mtolo said. “Our country will never be prosperous or free until all our people live in brotherhood, enjoying equal rights and opportunities with no distinction based on political affiliation. “As the ANC, we are calling upon all freedom-loving people in this province to resist any attempt to divide us as indigenous people. Contesting elections is part of a democratic process, but it should not turn us into bitter enemies.”