DURBAN - A 31-year-old man has been arrested and will appear at the Verulam Magistrates Court on charges of murder for allegedly shooting to death a beachgoer at the Cassaurina Beach in oThongathi,Durban.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the incident happened in the early hours of Monday when a 35-year-old man was shot dead at the beaches parking lot.

“A 35-year-old man was fatally shot by the suspect who then fled the scene on foot at Cassaurina Beach, parking lot. The investigation was conducted and a 31-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday. He will appear in the Verulam Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (on Wednesday),” said Mbele.

The city said they were aware of the beach murder and another separate hit and run incident at the beach.

Meanwhile, more than 100 rescue operations and 4 231 people were treated for blue bottle stings over the long weekend as thousands came out to Durban beaches.

The eThekwini Municipality said the beaches were packed to capacity, with lifeguards and police officers having their hands full to meet the demands of the 700 000 beach patrons over the long weekend (December 14 - 17).

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said there approximately 410 210 patrons at the central beaches, 298 028 in the southern region and 63 000 beachgoers in the northern region.

Mayisela said a total of 1 725 children were separated from their parents/guardians over the weekend and all of them were safely reunited.

“They were all reunited, thanks to the 39 947 armbands issued to all children at the beaches. Officials have urged parents and guardians to be extra cautious when coming to the beach with children, as they can easily get lost in the large crowd,” said Mayisela.