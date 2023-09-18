Murder accused claims car tracker evidence is false

Durban — An accused charged with the murder of his brother-in-law has refuted witness testimony that is corroborated by a car tracker report that is an exhibit in the trial. Nkosinathi Steve Zungu is on trial in the Durban High Court along with his sister Nomphumelelo Patricia Goncalves charged with the murder and kidnapping of Nkosi Timmy Langa.

Goncalves is alleged to have hired Zungu along with James Mashudu “Ramaphosa” Mthimkhulu. Previously in his evidence testimony was that Langa was killed with an electric cord cut from an iron in his home. It was put around his neck and Zungu pulled one end while Mthimkhulu allegedly pulled the other. Langa was left in a forest in Ozwathini. Another state witness Mandisa Ngidi testified that she had been drinking with Zungu and Mthimkhulu on 28 September, the day before Langa’s murder, and said that Goncalves had arrived in her car in Kenville, where while in the car, she had heard how the nurse wanted Langa killed and offered R15 000 as payment.

Zungu in his evidence in chief denied there was ever a plot discussed in Goncalves’ car adding that Ngidi never entered his sister’s car. He also told the court how Langa’s death was a mistake and he was not present when he died and stressed that Goncalves had no involvement in anything. While being cross-examined by Senior State Prosecutor Advocate Krishen Shah on Monday Zungu was consistent in refuting that after Goncalves arrived in Kenville in her car they were parked in one spot the entire time.

Shah referred Zungu to the Goncalves’ car tracker report which showed that at 17:23 the vehicle moved and stopped again at 17:43 on Sea Cow Lake Road. “It started again 7 minutes later and drove around and came back to Myhill Road at 17.50 then it was stationary. It’s only at 18:48 that the vehicle leaves that area of Kenville…Mandisa said you all drove around sitting in the car how did she know that? Mandisa said you drove to a scrap yard and you and Ramaphosa jumped out of the car and that's the time she spoke to accused two (Goncalves) and it was then she realised the person you all had been talking about earlier was her lover or her husband,” said Shah. Zungu throughout the questioning maintained that the car remained parked in the same spot and that Ngidi’s evidence.