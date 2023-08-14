Murder-accused dies two months before standing trial

Durban — The lesbian lover of a Newlands East wife who had been charged along with the woman for her husband’s murder has died. This means that in November when the trial for the murder of Mark Buttle sits there would be two accused instead of three before the Durban High Court.

Buttle was Analidia Dias Bella Dosantos’ husband and he was stabbed multiple times in the neck on February 25, 2018. Dosantos, her lover Teagan Allison Brown and their friend Charmaine Margaret Khumalo are charged with Buttle’s murder. The three are alleged to have hatched and executed a plan to kill Dosantos’ husband. An insurance policy is alleged to be the motive behind the murder coupled with that Dosantos, 41, was alleged to have been having an affair with Brown, 25.

Buttle was stabbed allegedly by the three women while in his car after he had allegedly been lured to the scene by Dosantos under the pretext of working through marital issues. The Daily News is unaware of how Brown died, the news of her passing was shared by her mother on Facebook where she also attached her picture. “My baby girl, I never thought today would be the last time I’d see you. Tonight I go to bed knowing that I’ll never have the pleasure or honour of hearing your voice, hearing your contagious laugh, having that chance to hug you one more time. I loved you from the first moment I held you in my arms and I will love you always. RIP Teagan, until we meet again. Love ma xxx,” wrote Aziza Maarsdorp on her wall late on Friday.

The publication reached out to Maarsdorp on Facebook following a tip-off on Brown’s death from a reliable source, however, there had been no response by the time of publication. It’s alleged that Dosantos moved out of the couple’s home in 2017 as her marriage was on the rocks and she was already having an affair with Brown whom she moved in with. The State alleges that Buttle who had been gainfully employed during the course of the marriage had acquired life insurance policies that Dosantos was the beneficiary of, adding that she had allegedly been aware of at least one.

The two lovers are alleged to have plotted to kill Buttle so that Dosantos could collect his life insurance policy. In January 2018 it was alleged that Dosantos moved back in with her husband and Brown moved into another home next door to Khumalo’s place whom she allegedly knew. The State alleges that the women conspired with one Sibusiso to execute their plan.