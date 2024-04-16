Murder-accused metro cop to apply for bail

Durban — Murder-accused Durban Metro police officer will finally apply for bail in two weeks after he managed to get himself a lawyer. This was after the Legal Aid turned him down during his previous appearance at the Durban Magistrate’s Court. Sizwe Ngema is accused of murdering his girlfriend Bianca Khuzwayo, who was also a cop.

Advocate Reddy took over as Ngema’s attorney after Legal Aid declined to represent Ngema, in his second appearance. At that time, it emerged that there was no formal letter indicating that Ngema was now unemployed, and as such the Legal Aid could not represent someone who was still getting a salary. On Monday, Ngema appeared at the Durban Magistrate’s Court for the third time, and Magistrate Scelo Zuma postponed the case to April 29. Ngema was remanded into custody. Outside the court, Mpume Khuzwayo, the aunt of the late Constable Bianca said they wanted justice for their daughter.

“In the end, justice is what we want to get. Since Bianca’s death, the Ngema family has not supported us through these difficult times and did not attend the funeral to comfort us. “Their son planned to murder our child for no valid reason even now, I do not know what our child did. According to our understanding, Bianca is not talkative, which means Ngema was manipulating her and decided to kill her afterwards,” “If he (Ngema) is happy with his action that’s okay. We heard that he was abusive towards our daughter, but she was secretive about their relationship with the family. We saw at the end that he was abusive. On the day that she was killed, she tried to contact her aunt to speak out on the matter,” Khuzwayo said.

She added that Bianca died before she could tell them everything. It is alleged that Ngema recorded a video clip on his phone of Bianca taking her last breath with a knife lodged in her neck. The clip was circulated on social media platforms.