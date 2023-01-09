Durban — Verulam police are appealing for assistance from the community in locating a wanted suspect in connection with July unrest murders and attempted murders. Police were responding to the Daily News after Renegades Search and Rescue issued a poster with details of the wanted suspect.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the poster, the Verulam SAPS detective unit is seeking assistance from the public with information about the whereabouts of Irshad Asif. He is wanted in connection with four murders and attempted murder during the July unrest in 2021. Renegades Search and Rescue also provided two case numbers.

“Should anyone have information regarding the suspect (pictured), kindly contact the investigating officer Sgt SB Ngubane on 079 500 1427 or one of the numbers below,” the poster read. The Verulam SAPS detective unit is seeking assistance from the public with information about the whereabouts of Irshad Asif. Picture: Renegades Search & Rescue Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Verulam police are appealing for assistance from members of the community in locating a wanted suspect, Irshad Asif in connection with an incident in which four people were fatally shot and four others were left injured in Verulam on July 12, 2021. A warrant of his arrest was issued by the court on December 7, 2021. “We appeal to anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of this wanted fugitive to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Ngubane on 079 500 1427 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.”

Story continues below Advertisement

At least 354 people were killed across KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng during the unrest. On November 30, 2022, 61 alleged instigators of the July 2021 public violence appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. They face charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson, said KZN National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The State advised the court of its intention to make an application to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, to charge the accused in terms of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Act,” Ramkisson-Kara said. “The matter was adjourned to May 12 for further investigations.” Ramkisson-Kara said the accused remain out on bail with the following conditions:

not to post any information regarding the case on social media, to inform the investigating officer should they wish to leave KZN and, to inform the investigating officer should they change their residential address and or their contact number.