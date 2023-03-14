Murder case headed for trial court without ballistics report

Durban — Even though a ballistics report was still outstanding from investigations into the alleged murder of one of three suspected Savannah Park mass shooters, three men charged with the murder will go on trial in the coming weeks. This was revealed by the State on Monday in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court, saying that the regional prosecutor had indicated that the matter be transferred to Regional Court 2. It’s trial ready.”

The three men, their attorney, the State prosecutor, as well as the presiding magistrate will not be named for their safety. This, because last year, there was an attempt on the lives of two of the accused. They are charged with the murder of Siphamandla Hadebe, 24, who was gunned down in full view of about 18 people in Wyebank just five days after being released on R8 000 bail. Hadebe and his co-accused, Njabulo Mchunu, 31, and Comfort Ngubo, 22, were granted bail on August 16, charged with possession of a firearm without a licence as well as ammunition. The three were said to have been linked to a mass shooting in Savannah Park.

On the day of the alleged mass shooting, gunmen opened fire at Siqhopholozi tuck shop, killing tuck shop owner Bhekumuzi Mzobe, his nephews Siboniso Mzobe and Sanele Khenisa, as well as Phumlani Mpithimpithi, Sphamandla Shezi, and Siyakudumisa Mtshengu. A seventh person also died later in the hospital. The matter against the men charged with Hadebe’s murder was adjourned to April, when the trio would make their first appearance in the trial court. The men’s counsel said she was not happy with the ballistics report still outstanding.

“Considering the charge they face, being murder, the ballistics report will be essential.” Hadebe was gunned down by men who arrived in a White Ford double cab with a police registration plate, suspected to be fake. One of the suspects had allegedly also been wearing a jacket with an SAPS emblem on. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995