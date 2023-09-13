Murdered cop’s father upset by court’s verdict delay

Durban — Even though it has been a little more than two years since the funeral of a murdered Durban policeman, the family is still reeling from their loss. Durban Public Order Policing (POP) officer Zolani Leadus Zuma was shot, stuffed into refuse bags, and loaded into the boot of his car, which was set alight during the height of the July unrest.

His father, Lizwilenkosi Nkosinathi Zuma, also a policeman, speaking to the media outside the Durban High Court where a verdict was meant to be delivered, described how the family was still traumatised. “We are still hurting from the loss. Everyone in the family was deeply fond of him, and most of the family rarely came to court because of the emotional strain it placed on them afterwards. “I’ve had to be strong and continue coming here. I have not been able to sleep since this happened. I attend sessions with a psychiatrist and have to take pills to sleep. We are all still very much cut by the brutal murder,” he said.

Mzikayifani “Kayelihle” Ndebele and co-accused Sibusiso Ndlela have been charged with the murder. Ndebele faces two counts of attempted murder, while Ndlela faces charges of murder and kidnapping. Lizwilenkosi said he did not believe the evidence heard in court.

“I don’t believe the versions of what transpired that have been presented to the court. “The accused are in a position to tell the court whatever they wish about what really happened because my son is no longer alive to tell us what happened. My son was strong. I don’t believe that physically it was possible for the accused to dispossess him of his gun. “And it seems impossible that a person can advance to you while you are armed and they reach you while you still have your gun, doing nothing up until they dispossess you. I find that impossible,” he said.

Lizwilenkosisaid he was disappointed that the court had postponed its verdict to Thursday, instead of delivering it on Tuesday, as was expected. “I live and work in Mtubatuba. I had expected to find out today (Tuesday) whether the court finds them guilty or not. I have travelled all this way for nothing,” he said. Lizwilenkosi said his son had been with the Durban POP in Mariannhill for only about four or five years, after joining in 2016, following his training in Pretoria.