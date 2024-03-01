Murdered man allegedly found handcuffed with possible gunshot wound

Durban – Police and private security responded to a site in Silverglen, Chatsworth, after receiving reports that a body had been dumped in a bush. PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said at about 3pm on Wednesday afternoon the PT Alarms Chatsworth ambassador, PT Alarms Tactical Unit and PT Ambulance Service medical crew together with Bayview SAPS Crime Prevention members proceeded to Bulbul Drive in the Silverglen area after receiving reports that a body had been dumped in a bush.

“Upon arrival, the body of a male was discovered with his hands cuffed behind his back and possibly a gunshot wound to the face,” Govindasamy said. He said the PT medical team declared the man deceased. “Metro Police and the SAPS Search and Rescue team arrived and retrieved the body. Bayview SAPS is investigating a case of murder,” Govindasamy said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Bayview police were investigating a case of murder following an incident where a 30-year-old man was allegedly killed in Silverglen on Wednesday, February 28. The motive for the murder is unknown. Earlier this month, Govindasamy said a patrolling Umlazi Community Policing Forum (CPF) member made the gruesome discovery when he stumbled across the body at the nature reserve. He said the PT Alarms Chatsworth ambassador together with PT Alarms armed response officers and Bayview SAPS responded to the call for assistance by the Umlazi CPF.

“Upon arrival, the body of a man was discovered half-naked featuring injuries which appear to be consistent with assault,” Govindasamy said. At the time, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Bayview were investigating a case of murder after the body of a man was found at a nature reserve. “When police arrived at the scene, the body of a man who has yet to be identified was found with multiple injuries and what looked like burn marks. The suspect(s) are unknown at this stage,” Netshiunda said.