N3 crash: urgent call for modernised early warning systems on traffic conditions

Durban – The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has called for modernised early warning systems from the Department of Transport (DoT) following the N3 crash that left five people dead and scores injured. DA KZN transport spokesperson Sharon Hoosen said the party has called on KZN Transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka to urgently modernise his department’s operation systems to include ongoing communication relating to traffic conditions and early warnings to road users in the province.

The DA’s appeal comes after several crashes over the Easter weekend, including a horror crash on the N3 near Hilton on Monday in rainy, misty conditions involving more than 40 vehicles. Five people were killed and many others injured. Hoosen said that while the cause of the crash remains under investigation, the events of the past few days have clearly shown that MEC Hlomuka and his DoT cannot continue doing the same thing and expect a different result. “Of particular concern is the lack of proactive communication from the DoT with road users. This must be dealt with and the department needs to modernise its operations methods to communicate with road users,” Hoosen said.

“This must include the utilisation of social media to provide ongoing updates about weather and driving conditions along with any other factors that may be hazardous to drivers. “Proactive communication is not only critical, it is possible,” Hoosen said. Hoosen said the reality is that KZN’s provincial government departments are never ready for a crisis and are short of boots on the ground. When it comes to the DoT, this extends to a severe shortage of Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officers.

She said that last year, the DA submitted a 10-point KZN road safety plan to Hlomuka and his department. The plan includes an increase in RTI officers with round-the-clock visibility. It also includes further restrictions on trucks utilising the fast lane and the development of an electronic system where citizens can report real-time road offenders. “To date, the MEC has yet to acknowledge or implement any of our measures,” Hoosen said. The DA said it remains committed to ensuring that the people of our province have access to a road network that is safe and which is properly maintained and policed.

“We call on road users to remain alert, ensure driver rest stops, adhere to traffic regulations and plan their road trips in advance with consideration for road closures, high traffic volumes and weather conditions,” Hoosen said. The DA extended its deepest condolences to those who lost family and friends in such a traumatic manner. The party also sent their best wishes for a speedy recovery to the scores of people injured in this particular accident. Hoosen said the uMngeni Local Municipality kicked into high gear immediately after the N3 crash. Not only did mayor Chris Pappas and his team immediately activate an emergency contact number, but they also offered shelter at the Hilton Town Hall to thousands of motorists left stranded.

This is to be commended, as must the actions of the local taxi industry who stepped up and offered public transport to those who might want to continue with their journeys. On Tuesday morning, Pappas visited the Hilton Town Hall where the residents came out in full force to support the victims of the N3 pile-up. Pappas also sent heartfelt condolences to the families of the five victims who died in the accident.