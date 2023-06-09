Durban — As a remarkable tribute to their forebears and their resourcefulness, Neville’s Community Garden Project is taking Merebank back to its roots by starting a community organic garden. Activist Srinivasen Naidoo said the community’s organic garden was initiated by a group of friends with a shared passion for sustainable practices and helping others.

“It also aims to cultivate a vibrant ecosystem of fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers while fostering a spirit of generosity and preparedness, and paying homage to the generations before us who relied on their green thumbs to survive,” he said. “As we embark on this journey, we strive to honour their legacy and reconnect with our heritage. “More than 100 years ago, our ancestors embarked on the path of market gardening as a means of survival. They relied on their ingenuity, hard work, and the fertile land to grow an abundance of fresh produce.

“This age-old tradition provided sustenance for their families and created a thriving market for the community.” Neville's Community Garden Project is taking Merebank back to its roots by starting a community organic garden picture:supplied Naidoo said that to date, Neville’s Community Garden Project carried forward this tradition, rekindling the spirit of self-reliance and communal support. “An off-shoot of the successful Merebank Book Project, Neville’s Community Garden Project draws its membership from individuals who actively participated in organising events associated with the book project. This shared history has created a strong bond among the members, fostering a sense of camaraderie and collective purpose.”

He said the project would embrace the “no-dig” method of planting, which offers numerous advantages. “By layering compost and organic matter instead of digging up the soil, this approach enhances soil health, conserves water, reduces weed growth, and minimises soil erosion.” He said by embracing organic practices and respecting the natural environment, they aim to create a garden that nurtures both body and soul.

“The garden will serve as a living testament to the power of sustainable practices in creating a thriving ecosystem.” Naidoo said the project believes in sharing the abundance of nature with those in need and a significant portion of the food grown will be donated to individuals and families facing food insecurity in the Merebank suburb. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.