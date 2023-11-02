New charge added in murder case of mutilated man

Durban — The State in the case against a 22-year-old man alleged to have kidnapped, murdered, mutilated the face of his victim and burnt then threw the body off a cliff has added another charge relating to the removal of facial structures against the accused. Sphamandla ‘Spha’ Nethisa is charged with the murder of Thulasizwe Khayelihle ‘The Gentleman’ Hlophe who was allegedly kidnapped, bundled into his Kia Picanto, and taken to Amatata location in Inanda in June last year.

On Tuesday when Nethisa appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court State Prosecutor Kaystree Ramsamujh indicated that the State was adding a fifth count to the charges against the accused. Nethisa now also faces a charge of contravening regulation promulgated in terms of Section 90 (1) read with Section 68 (1) of The National Health Act 61 of 2003. “The State alleges that on 11 June 2022 at Nguzi near Mbeka Primary School, Amatata Area in Inanda the accused who was not permitted by or under any law acquired tissue of a deceased person, Steven Thulasizwe Hlophe, in a manner not provided for or for a purpose other than those permitted for in terms of The National Health Act 61 of 2003 and its regulation by removing the facial structures including face, skin, nose, ears and soft tissues of the face and neck of Hlophe after killing him,” said Ramsamujh.

Hlophe was allegedly kidnapped from outside Under The Moon Lounge in Inanda where he had gone with his friends, gqom musicians Madanon as well Babes Wodumo. It’s alleged that Hlophe was stabbed and killed, his body taken to Nguzi area near Mbeka Primary School where his face, neck, and body were mutilated to make his body unidentifiable or unrecognisable it was then thrown over a cliff. Besides his car that was taken, his cell phone and Nike takkies were also allegedly stolen.

Nethisa is charged with murder, kidnapping, and robbery with aggravated circumstances as well as defeating or obstructing the course of justice, he is currently out on R1 500 bail. If he is found guilty of robbery with aggravated circumstances he faces a minimum sentence of 15 years if he is a first-time offender however, if he has been previously convicted of a similar charge, the court could not deviate from the minimum sentence of 20 years. If convicted of murder he could face life imprisonment.