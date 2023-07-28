New lawyer for murder accused who allegedly mutilated victim

Durban — Murder-accused Sphamandla “Spha” Nethisa, who is alleged to have brutally killed a man and thrown his body off a cliff, will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court next month. Nethisa, 22, is charged with the murder of Thulasizwe Khayelihle “The Gentleman” Hlophe, who was allegedly kidnapped, bundled into his Kia Picanto, and taken to Umtata location in Inanda, in June last year.

Nethisa appeared in court on Thursday before Magistrate Ravi Pillay, where the matter was adjourned to August 22 for him to consult with his judicare attorney. When Nethisa last appeared in court last month he was represented by Legal Aid and it had been anticipated that he would tender his plea. This was after he consulted with his new lawyer, however on the day the legal counsel withdrew due to conflicting instructions. Hlophe was allegedly kidnapped from outside Under The Moon Lounge in Inanda where he had gone with his friends, gqom musicians Madanon as well Babes Wodumo.

It’s alleged that Hlophe was stabbed and killed, his body taken to Nguzi area near Mbeka Primary School where his face, neck, and body were mutilated. It was then thrown over a cliff. Besides his car being taken, his cellphone and Nike takkies were also allegedly stolen. Nethisa is charged with murder, kidnapping, and robbery with aggravated circumstance,s as well as defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Previously in court, it had been anticipated that he would plead guilty, however, he made an about-turn and elected to plead not guilty. Nethisa is currently out on R1 500 bail.