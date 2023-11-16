New legal representation for teen charged with pupil’s murder

Durban — The trial against a high school pupil alleged to have stabbed and killed another is to resume in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The 16-year-old faces a charge of murder in the trial that has been set down to sit for three days and heard in-camera as it involves minors.

In March last year, 15-year-old Jayden Glazer was allegedly stabbed after school by a 16-year-old grade 10 fellow pupil in Ashley, Pinetown. The two teens both attended Chosen Independent Studies where Glazer was in Grade 9. It’s alleged that on the day of the stabbing, there had been a fistfight between Glazer and the accused, who can’t be named as he is still a minor.

In October the accused’s private attorney withdrew as his lawyer due to funds owed to him and the case was adjourned to November 2, on this day the accused was allocated a new Legal Aid attorney, and the trial was adjourned to November 22; 23 and 29. So far the court has heard evidence from a teen who had recorded the moments leading up to Glazer’s stabbing on his cellphone. He has told the court that a fistfight had allegedly been set on that day, it was there that the accused allegedly stabbed Glazer.

The video clip was played in court and in it Jayden is seen walking to the boys with his hands behind his back, he had no weapon, and then the accused just stabs him, and then Jayden lays there on the grass bleeding out. Previously, the Daily News reported that Glazer’s mother Jorina Pretorius, who had been in court, said that voices in the video could be heard saying “No weapons, we said no weapons”. The Magistrate presiding over the trial has in court indicated hopes of finishing the case by December 15.