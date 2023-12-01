New number plate system creates common identity for KZN motorists

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka launched a new number plate system to create one common identity for the province at the Pinetown Road Traffic Inspectorate offices, on Thursday. This was part of the migration from the current discrete numbering system to a new continuous numbering system.

“The new numbering system will come with improved security features which will assist in the fight against crime. This paradigm shift is important in ensuring that the province aligns with other provinces and the national numbering system,” said Dube-Ncube. She said the changes to the numbering system were necessitated by the fact that some KZN towns had run out of numbers. “Also KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape had been the only provinces that had not complied with the national laws. These regulate that holder of the plates or of the number of the cars that are registered must be identified as to where these cars have been registered from and the cars must have a unique registration figure and a unique security feature,” Dube-Ncube said.

She added that the implementation will be rolled out in phases, starting today (Friday) with the registration of new vehicles, change of ownership, and re-registration of stolen or recovered vehicles. The second phase will commence on March 1 next year with the voluntary migration of all vehicle owners from the current to the new system. She said vehicle owners will be given 24 months to migrate to the new system, thereafter motor vehicles will automatically be issued with a new format licence number, upon the licensing of their vehicles.

“There is no need to panic. Everyone who has an identified number plate or a personalised number plate that they have paid for can retain that number plate. But if (they) have not paid, it can be taken away. But if you want to retain that number you can register so that you don’t lose it.” She said, in 1997 KZN made history when it became the first province to adopt the personalised vehicle licence numbers. She added that the time had come for KZN to add another very important factor to an evolving common identity for the province. Hlomuka thanked Dube-Ncube and various stakeholders.

He said ordinarily people do not like change, but the leadership has a responsibility to educate and transform people. Dube-Ncube and Hlomuka then conducted a test of the readiness of the Electronic National Administration Traffic Information System (eNatis). WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.