New R75 million manufacturing facility for Futurelife

Durban — The CEO of PepsiCo Riaan Heyl, said the R75 million manufacturing facility for a nutritious cereal Futurelife is one of their commitments in ensuring that they continue to make a difference in the communities of KwaZulu-Natal as the Futurelife began its journey in this province. Heyl said this during the opening of what he described as the state-of-the art manufacturing facility, in Dube Tradeport on Thursday morning.

He said the acquisition of Futurelife has been an important milestone in their goal to be the leading food and beverage manufacturer in South Africa. Its (Futurelife’s) innovative and dynamic basket of products complements the many household staples and heritage brands that PepsiCo offers South African consumers. He said it will provide great flexibility and support economic growth for both their business, the province and ultimately the country. SA PepsiCo CEO Riaan Heyl during the launch of the Futurelife factory at the Dube Tradeport. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) “Today is a landmark event because it signals the completion of phase one of this investment. We are truly excited to look forward to the next phase which will touch on sustainability,” he said.

The MEC for Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) Siboniso Duma said the plant represents a huge endeavour on the part of management and all categories of staff at Futurelife and Dube Trade Port. “This launch is a result of your ability to work together to master new state-of-the-art technologies and to do this all on schedule,” he said. Duma added that around 196 people are now employed in the plant.

"Next year and moving forward, more than 230 people will be employed permanently. "If we are to realise the province's full potential and discharge our shared commitment to create a better life for all South Africans, then increased investment in the province is of critical importance. Locating this business within the Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone will ensure efficiencies in the operations while reducing the logistics costs," said Duma. Futurelife launched its R75 million factory at Dube Tradeport. Picture: Supplied