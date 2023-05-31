New state-of-the-art JG Zuma Secondary School nearing completion

Durban — The MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works, Sipho “KK” Nkosi, said that the new JG Zuma Secondary School cost R71 million, and was nearing completion. Nkosi said that he was happy that the community of M-section in KwaMashu, where the new multimillion-rand school named after former president Jacob Zuma was being built, had provided the construction project with security.

“We are here to do an inspection on how the construction project is going, and when it is going to be completed. “We want to make sure the school is completed this year, so that the learners are moved from the Bester area school premises, which is congested, and have fewer classes.” He appealed to the community KwaMashu to continue protecting the school.

“We are happy that the school construction project employed mostly women workers and also young people, who are the future of our country.” MEC Nkosi served as the founding principal of JG Zuma Secondary School from 2003 until 2009 and played a significant role in the school’s establishment in the Bester area in 2003. Before relinquishing his position when he was elected as the provincial secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu).

On Tuesday, he conducted the school construction inspection of the new premises of JG Zuma Secondary School in KwaMashu M-Section, as part of Operation Siyahlola. Nkosi advocated for the school to be developed into a centre of excellence, The technologically advanced school will consist of the following features: Mini soccer field.

JG Zuma Secondary School Governing Body chairperson Wonderboy Caluza said that the old school had a problem with congestion, since the school is near the busy Bester business area, leaving the pupils with few play areas, and not enough space for expansion. “Even though there are problems such as the learners getting mugged and robbed while going to school, we hope this new school will provide them with safety and security. “We see this school as an improvement from the previous one. As parents, we will ensure that the school is kept safe, and we will embark on engagement with the local community to encourage them to embrace this school, make it theirs, and provide security. The community must ensure that the school is not vandalised, and keep the criminals away from it,” Caluza ended.