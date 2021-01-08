Niece describes Teddy Mafia as a man with a 'heart as big as the ocean'

Has the gruesome murders in Shallcross tarnished the community’s reputation? Will armed guards watch over the diamond encrusted coffin in the grave of Yaganathan Pillay, known as Teddy Mafia? Doves were released at the funeral of alleged drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng /African News Agency (ANA) These thoughts beckon after Pillay, 62, was buried at the Shallcross cemetery on Thursday. The alleged drug-dealer, his son Devendran Lionel Pillay and eight others, including the two men who shot him, were killed in a year long turf war in Chatsworth. Pillay was gunned down in his Taurus Street home by two men on Monday afternoon. His attackers were subsequently captured by his guards and the community before they were shot, decapitated with an axe and their bodies burnt outside Pillay's home. Jerald Vedan, the interim chairperson of the Shallcross Historical, Environmental and Library Friends, said: “More than 99.99% of the residents were not party to these incidents.Therefore we consider it irresponsible to tarnish the good name of the citizens of Shallcross/Chatsworth, who are hard-working and law abiding. Shallcross ward councillor Previn Vedan said: “I understand that these murders have been due to an ongoing turf war. The conflict is criminal, but rooted in the poor socio economic conditions of a large section of our community. Residents then accept any form of support that is available to them. As we digest the impact of the brutal events, let us call on our people to remain calm, let us look for ways to empower our people and free them of the shackles of poverty and injustice. Let us continue to work with our law enforcement to ensure we see justice and let us return to our humanity.”

Pillay’s family said no expense was spared for his funeral. According to Pinetown Funeral Services funeral director Christopher Moodley, Pillay was laid to rest in a diamond studded casket. The funeral included a Rolls Royce hearse and a convoy of Range Rovers. It cost in the region of R300 000. Residents slated the Pillay family on Whatsapp groups for their lavish spending.

“If his family were charitable, they would have spent the money on the poor or sponsored oxygen tanks for Covid-19,” read one message. Memes and videos ridiculing Pillay followed on social media.

Intermittent chants of “Viva Mafia Viva” echoed during the funeral. During her eulogy, his niece, Noelene Nicole Pillay, said Pillay was born to “two of the most humble and loving second generation indentured labourers from India.

“Although my grandparents were poor like most Indians in that time, my grandmother worked in the sugar cane field while my grandfather used his God-given gift of healing people through prayers and rituals to help those within his community. Thus enabling them to take care of their ever expanding family. From this humble and beautiful beginning, Yaganathan was born. Despite suspicions and vicious allegations towards the character of my uncle, he was simply a man with a heart as big as the ocean. Through his few businesses he was able to acquire all that he was blessed with today,” she said.

Metro police spokesperson, Parbhoo Sewpersad, said police were deployed to quell any celebrations that could endanger the public, like gun salutes and the reckless driving of motor vehicles or spinning on public roads.

