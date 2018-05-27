The driver of the hijacked iX35 veered off the road and crashed into a park in Shallcross. Picture supplied

Durban - A nine-year-old girl was killed during a botched hijacking outside Marklands Secondary School in Shallcross on Monday.





It is alleged that a parent who came to drop off their child at school was hijacked of an iX35 near the school entrance by two gunmen. It is alleged that a member of the public who had witnessed the drama unfold allegedly fired several shots at the vehicle.





The hijacker then lost control of the car and veered into a park on the corner of Caucasus and Himalaya Drive. It is believed that one of the hijackers was arrested.





Police cordon of the scene where a nine-year-old girl died in a botched hijacking. Picture supplied.



Captain Nqobile Gwala, said police were at the scene piecing together the events of the shooting.





Garrith Jamieson, Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson, confirmed that the girl died in hospital.





Mahendra Lillkan, Shallcross Crime forum chairperson, said he was devastated by the incident.





"There has been a recent spike in crime in Shallcross. We are out on patrol from the evening till late but it seems the hijackers have changed the times to commit their crimes. There is a pathway to an informal settlement next to the school. The area is very busy and this makes it difficult to distinguish between a hijacker and one of the residents. Our sincere condolences to the family who lost a loved one," he said.





Daily News