Nkandla Municipality empowers local entrepreneurs

Durban — Nkandla residents who are small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) on Wednesday received equipment and tools to help them continue making a sustainable living and support their families. The equipment was handed over by Nkandla Local Municipality mayor Mbhekiseni Biyela at the Indoor Sports Centre, under the council’s Local Economic Development programme, which encourages locals to work together to achieve sustainable economic growth – which results in improved quality of life for all residents in a local municipal area.

Tuckshop owners, livestock (goat) farmers, mechanics, owners of salons, lawnmower businesses, catering businesses and those in other sectors were given the equipment to help them expand their businesses. Local businesses also showcased beadwork and other handmade crafts. Hlobisile Khumalo from Sizanani Hut told the Daily News the event helped them showcase their work as small business owners and they hoped to get more support from the municipality.

“We wish one day we go outside the city and showcase our work,” she said. “At Sizani Hut, we make beads for a living. We also open our hands to help others, whether male or female.” Biyela congratulated the beneficiaries and said this was the first step for the residents to be able to fight unemployment and support their children.

“The equipment will enable them to generate income through farming, selling, and providing services to the local community for them to do something for themselves,” he said. “The stigma of people waiting to be employed by another person has to end, they need to start their businesses. Being independent and growing the economy in Nkandla is the foundation of this event.” Nkandla Local Municipality mayor Mbhekiseni Biyela and community members at the Local Economic Empowerment event, where various SMMEs benefited. Picture: Aphiwe Mthembu Beneficiaries were able to seek advice and support from local businesses present at the SMMEs event.

Mqondisi Sikhakhane of Cattle Ranch Identification Mark assisted livestock beneficiaries by providing advice. “If you own cattle, sheep, goats, or pigs it is important to mark your livestock. Helping farmers with animal identification marks reduces the chances of their livestock being stolen. The identification marks help police to identify your lost livestock easily and quickly,” Sikhakhane said. He said his business also assists livestock farmers in registering for an identification mark at the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Management.

Muzikayifani Majola, 52, one of the livestock beneficiaries, said this initiative will have a good impact in helping them meet their daily needs. “If the livestock can grow and multiply, everything will go accordingly, it will allow us to make a better living. “I stopped working in 2002. At my age it is not easy to find a job, the government says they can’t employ old people and opt for the youth.”

He added that they were happy that the municipality believed in them. "Our wish is to see this business grow and sell this livestock to the community," Majola said.