Nkandla Municipality strengthens local economy

Nkandla residents under the small, medium and micro-entrepreneurs (SMMEs) received equipment and tools to help them continue making a sustainable living.

LED is an approach towards economic development which allows and encourages local people to work together to achieve sustainable economic growth and development, thereby bringing economic benefits and improved quality of life for all residents in a local municipal area.

Local beneficiaries called on stage at the handing over of LED material. Picture: Aphiwe Mthembu

Nkandla Local Municipality mayor councillor Mbhekiseni Biyela told the Daily News that he was expecting to see successful business individuals after the handover ceremony. He encouraged beneficiaries to use this opportunity as a token of growth.

“To those who were given livestock, I do not expect to see people wearing cultural wristbands. We want to see their livestock grow. If you noticed, in the Far East goats are in high demand. Local entrepreneurs can use this opportunity to grow and sell their products and services abroad,” Biyela said.