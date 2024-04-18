Nkandla Municipality strengthens local economy

Durban – Local Economic Development (LED) projects kicked off in the Nkandla Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
Nkandla residents under the small, medium and micro-entrepreneurs (SMMEs) received equipment and tools to help them continue making a sustainable living.
LED is an approach towards economic development which allows and encourages local people to work together to achieve sustainable economic growth and development, thereby bringing economic benefits and improved quality of life for all residents in a local municipal area.
Nkandla Local Municipality mayor councillor Mbhekiseni Biyela told the Daily News that he was expecting to see successful business individuals after the handover ceremony. He encouraged beneficiaries to use this opportunity as a token of growth.
“To those who were given livestock, I do not expect to see people wearing cultural wristbands. We want to see their livestock grow. If you noticed, in the Far East goats are in high demand. Local entrepreneurs can use this opportunity to grow and sell their products and services abroad,” Biyela said.
Muzikayifani Majola, 52, one of the livestock beneficiaries, says this initiative will have a good impact in helping them meet their daily needs.
“I stopped working in 2002. For a person my age, it is not easy to get or find jobs. The government says they cannot employ old people but rather they employ the youth. We support our children but they do not support us.
“We are happy if there is someone who still believes in us. We are going to try our best to grow the livestock business and hopefully start trading,” said Majola.
Biyela also said that 200 young people had been given the opportunity to study in India.
