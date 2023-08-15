No arrests yet but police are trying to identify suspects who looted clothing store in Durban

VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE. Durban — The police have not yet arrested anyone after a clothing store was looted in Durban on Friday night.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the police in Durban Central responded to reports of looting at a clothing store in the Durban CBD on Friday night. Netshiunda said upon arrival, the roller door of the store was broken and clothing items and other valuables were reportedly looted from the store. “Police are putting together pieces of evidence to identify possible suspects, and as a result, no one has been arrested as yet,” Netshiunda said.

“The motive of the looting is unknown, however, police believe that it was just pure criminality and those found to be responsible for the crime will be met with the wrath of the law.” Videos of the incident went viral on Friday night on social media. In one video, taken on Joe Slovo (Field) Street, people can be seen rushing down the road with items believed to have been stolen from the store.

A woman can be heard screaming out, “give us, give us one”. She then says “looting” multiple times and mentions the name of the store, Markham. Another video, taken on higher ground on Dr Pixley KaSeme (West) Street shows a number of SAPS and Durban Metro Police vehicles outside the store following the incident.

Musher Khan (Gino) who was live on the eThekwini Secure Facebook page on the night of the incident said that they were standing off on West Street after Markham was looted a few minutes before their arrival. Gino said that there were also people standing around, perhaps they were going to try their luck at a few other stores. He said that there were hundreds of looters who entered the store and made off with a whole lot of items.

"Metro police and SAPS were here quite quickly," Gino said. He said that those who were standing around were singing and chanting and he hoped it was not the start of something else.