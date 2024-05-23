Northwood Knights halt spirited comeback by Glenwood’s Green Machine

Durban — Northwood Knights managed to halt a spirited comeback by Glenwood’s Green Machine and emerge 31-24 victors in the first XV game. The win continues their strong season in their 75th Jubilee year, as they gear up for their Reunion Day against Maritzburg College. Northwood’s director of rugby Jacques Deen praised his side’s first-half performance and shared that they need to learn how to hold on to such momentum for the full game and not just one half.

Deen said: “In the first half, we played great rugby. We were on the ball, we stuck to our systems and defended well. Then in the second half, we conceded two tries which I thought were non-tries – and I think the boys became despondent.” Deen gave credit to Glenwood for their spirited fightback and said he knew they weren’t going to give up. He praised his side’s form at home and said the team needed to believe in their ability, to reflect on what they could do and ensure it got done.

Since the beginning of the season, the Knights’ first XV have only lost one home game – to Jeppe Boys High School. Deen added: “Today proved what our side is capable of doing, but we have a week to prepare properly before the big day against College.” Northwood Knights in a final team huddle before kicking off against Glenwood. Picture: Ntuthuko Mlondo Northwood hooker Werner van Nieuwenhuizen said that despite a game of two halves, it was still a good game overall.

“We did well in the first half, but we started slacking off in the second, which allowed Glenwood to come back. We fought well and unfortunately for them, we managed to pull through with the result,” said Van Nieuwenhuizen. “For our preparation against College, we need to learn how to not be a one-half team and stop getting too comfortable and stay hungry.” Glenwood’s director of rugby Derek Heiberg said that despite the scoreboard in the first half, they dominated the whole game.

“We had eight entries in the opposition 22 and we weren’t accurate enough to get a single try. We also gave them two soft moments – which included an intercept try and a dubious penalty try – and this gave them momentum. “Despite that, I still felt the game was within reach. “My message to them at halftime was to just hold on to the ball and be more accurate.”

Heiberg concluded by saying that despite results not going their way, his side had shown a lot of fight to bounce back and stay in the contest. They host their Old Boys’ Day next week and will use this week to assess injuries. In a successful day for the Knights, the hosts played 20 rugby fixtures and were victorious in 14, losing the other six.