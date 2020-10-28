Now we want the wealthy ’big fish’ caught: Meyiwa family

Durban - The family of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa hope the “Big Fish” behind the murder will be caught soon. The family revealed this after five people appeared on Tuesday in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court for the October 26, 2014, murder. The five suspects – Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokosenzi Maphisa and SifikuhlenhleNkani Ntuli – have been charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of unlawful firearm and possession of unlawful ammunition. They were arrested on the sixth anniversary of Meyiwa’s death. On the morning the five men appeared in court, the family sat in the lounge of their home in uMlazi K-section, Durban, watching the court proceedings on television.

Meyiwa’s mother Ntombifuthi, uncle Siyabonga and other relatives, said their hope had been restored when they saw the men in court.

The family was initially confused by the men’s refusal to stand in the dock followed by their confusing statements.

News that the five were denied bail was welcomed, and that there would be more arrests.

Siyabonga said there were wealthy “Big Fish” that had not been arrested and hoped that they would soon face justice.

“As a family we see that there is more to this. That is why we asked AfriForum to help us. We saw that money was being used but there was no progress in investigations,” he said.

The family approached AfriForum to help so that there could be arrests, Siyabonga said.

Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on October 26.

He was at his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo's home at the time of the shooting.

