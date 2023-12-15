Durban — Led by an Ntuzuma local who wanted to give back to his community, a Durban non-profit organisation recently hosted a soccer and netball tournament to continue its goal of involving impoverished youth and to develop a safe, friendly, and inclusive environment that promotes morality, excellence and social cohesion. Monarkhia Academy was registered in 2022 and developed by Cebo Mzinyane who grew up in Lindelani, Ntuzuma, which falls in the INK area – Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu.

He said he hoped that the tournament continued the vision and mission by utilising sport as a tool for holistic development. “We believe that the success of this tournament was not only a victory for the participants but also an opportunity for our sponsor BB Bakeries to make a meaningful impact in the community. “Through their corporate social responsibility initiatives, they invested in the development of youth, the promotion of social values, and the creation of a stronger, more connected community. The ripple effect of their support will extend beyond the event, leaving a lasting legacy of positive change in the lives of the participants and the community at large.”

He said they wrote several proposals to different potential sponsors and remained positive. He added that he was happy with how everything went during the two days. Mzinyane said they plan to organise a donation drive early next year. Details will be shared in due course. BB Bakeries brand engagement officer Samukelo Nkosi said the tournament served as a platform to engage with the community at large.

“Monarkhia Academy promotes the values of teamwork, collaboration and social cohesion. BB Bakeries has been ‘Born and Bread’ in KZN since 1851 and it provides the finest quality. We as BB Bakeries are citizens of KwaZulu-Natal and we support a lot of community activities in and around KZN,” he said. Nkosi said that during the tournaments, they sponsored everyone with BB-branded soccer kits, medals and bread for all. He said BB has partnered with several NGOs who have activities in and around KwaZulu-Natal; and is proud to be associated with great initiatives that uplift communities.