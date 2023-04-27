NRB licence mark has been depleted on Natis at uMhlathuze Municipality

Durban – The Department of Transport has informed that the NRB licence mark has been depleted on Natis in the uMhlathuze Municipality. uMhlathuze Municipality spokesperson Bongani Gina said: “The City of uMhlathuze wishes to formally inform the public that the NRB licence mark has become depleted on eNatis due to a steady growth in the motor licensing population in the Richards Bay area.”

A letter from the department read: “This letter serves as a formal notification that the NRB licence mark has become depleted on Natis due to a steady growth in motor vehicle population in the Richards Bay area.” It said that in terms of the National Road Traffic Act 93 of 1996, the MEC may, upon the conditions he or she determines, change the licence number allocated to a motor vehicle. “Having said this, the department cannot create a new licence mark for the Richards Bay area, as this department is seeking the necessary approvals from the cabinet of KwaZulu-Natal, to migrate from the current ‘discreet licence numbering system’ to the ‘continuous licence numbering system’, which is used in seven provinces in the country, except Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal,” the letter read.

“It is therefore for this reason that it is not feasible to introduce a new licence mark at Richards Bay but rather to use the NUF licence mark which is already allocated to the Empangeni area which falls under uMhlathuze Municipality.” The department said that in view of the above, it informed the uMhlathuze Municipality of the discontinuation of the NRB licence mark. “The Richards Bay and Empangeni motoring public will both be issued with the NUF licence mark, with effect from May 1, 2023,” the letter read.