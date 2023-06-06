NSPCA pulls horses from Nkandla traditional race due to their compromised condition

Durban — The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) noted areas of concern including pulling out horses while monitoring the Nkandla May traditional horse race. The NSPCA said that in its ongoing commitment to prevent cruelty to animals, the NSPCA proactively dispatched a team of inspectors and a veterinarian to monitor the Nkandla May Traditional Horse race held in KwaZulu-Natal on May 27. CCS veterinarians were also present.

The NSPCA said that during the course of the event, the team identified several instances of concern. “A number of horses were pulled from the race due to being in a compromised condition. Notably, among those horses included the village chief's horse, which was found to be lame and was subsequently removed from the race,” the NSPCA said. It said that the village chief expressed his discontent with the presence of the NSPCA, and others, stating that these external entities were trying to dictate the actions within their village.

“The NSPCA's concern for the well-being of animals transcends boundaries, and it remains committed to protecting animals from any form of exploitation or mistreatment, regardless of who they belong to,” the NSPCA said. “Together, the teams were also able to remove 16 sjamboks, sticks, and whips, as well as correct the use of inappropriate tacks, such as improper bits and bridles. These interventions were necessary to prevent any unnecessary harm or discomfort to the horses participating in the race. Other welfare concerns, such as instances of horses being overridden and unsuitable offloading ramps, will be addressed by the NSPCA through the appropriate channels.” The NSPCA said that while it acknowledged the cultural significance and historical tradition associated with such events, it firmly believed that the inherent risks and potential for harm to animals far outweighed any entertainment value derived from them.