Ntuli honoured at memorial service

Durban — Tributes poured in for AmaZulu soccer player Bonginkosi Ntuli at a memorial service held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Wednesday. Ntuli, 32, died of cancer on Sunday. Ntuli began his career at PSL club Golden Arrows, then Mamelodi Sundowns and after a few loan moves, he joined AmaZulu in 2018.

His father, Thulani Ntuli, recalled Bonginkosi’s debut match when “he turned an Orlando Pirates player and scored a goal”. “On TV we watched Chiefs and Pirates and Bongi would say that one day he will be playing soccer and feature on TV. His dream became a reality. “May his soul rest in peace. To my son, go well. Fight for your team AmaZulu. Fight for your home. To the AmaZulu players, I hope you all return with many goals,” Ntuli said.

AmaZulu soccer player Bonginkosi Ntuli’s memorial service at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Pictures: Sibonelo Ngcobo Bonginkosi’s wife, Sinenjabulo Zungu-Ntuli, gave an emotional account of how he disguised his pain. She said Bonginkosi was admitted to hospital on Friday due to shortness of breath. At 10pm, she received a call from the doctor informing her that Bonginkosi was sick. Although he was trying to hide the pain, I knew he fought it. I wish I could have helped him through the pain. I am glad I was able to be there. “The doctor told me how much Bonginkosi loved me. The doctor knew everything – where we were married to preparing for a traditional wedding soon.” She will miss the endless phone calls, ice cream trips with her husband and watching football highlights, she said.

“Bongi has left a big hole in all of our hearts. I thank God he took his last breath in my hands and our mother’s. At least I was there with you until the very end.” Sinenjabulo Zungu-Ntuli, the wife of AmaZulu soccer player Bonginkosi Ntuli, at a memorial service held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Wednesday. Picture Sibonelo Ngcobo Close friend Ayanda Jali grew up with Ntuli from the development side of Golden Arrows for 14 years. Jali said Ntuli called him, complaining about chest pains. Jali thought Ntuli was joking. “He is the king of the jungle, a beast. Everything we did, we did together. We discussed issues in both our households. We are the only men in the family and we both have three sisters each. He said we need to find a person to extend our family name; I thought he was joking.”

Footballer Siyanda Zwane described Ntuli as a good player with a work ethic to compete and play internationally with clubs in Europe, drawing a comparison with Lyle Foster. Former AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson said Ntuli’s discipline and attitude made him a pleasure to work with. Johnson also coached Ntuli at Platinum Stars. “His presence on the field was a joy. The impact he made won’t be forgotten.”

Bonga Zungu, the older brother of Sandile Zungu, who is the club owner and Ntuli’s father-in-law said: “Typical of a potent striker, I can imagine Bongi seeing cancer dribbling and weaving through many people. The cancer gave him a square pass. He avoided a near-marking and tapped in a goal. He is celebrating and saying, ‘I am free at last from cancer and this pain’. But what about us; those who you have left behind?” AmaZulu soccer player Bonginkosi Ntuli’s memorial service at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Pictures: Sibonelo Ngcobo AmaZulu player Ramahlwe Mphahlele said it was a difficult week for the team and soccer fraternity. Mphahlele said Ntuli was happy and humble. “When a child loses a parent, they’re called an orphan. When it’s the other way around, there’s no words…”

Pablo Franco Martin, AmaZulu’s head coach said: “It’s great to see so many people paying their respects and saying goodbye. It speaks for itself and describes how much he was loved.” “When we won the Premier Cup, while others were lifting the trophy, he was lifting a child. He never complained when we pushed him in training. He always supported his teammates and was filled with kindness.” Sandile Zungu (father-in-law) and Thulani Ntuli (right) at AmaZulu soccer player Bonginkosi Ntuli’s memorial service held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Picture Sibonelo Ngcobo