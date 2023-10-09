Oceans Umhlanga wins coveted 2023 SAPOA

Durban — Oceans Umhlanga, the development nestled in the heart of Umhlanga, Durban, has clinched multiple esteemed property and real estate accolades nationally and internationally recently. Oceans Umhlanga Mixed-Use Development, comprising Oceans Mall, Radisson Blu Durban Umhlanga Hotel and Oceans Residence, has proudly been awarded the distinguished 2023 South African Property Owners Association (SAPOA) title for the Best Mixed-Use Development.

The SAPOA Awards have long been a gold standard in the South African real estate sector. Vivian Reddy, Property Developer of Oceans Umhlanga Development, said that at Oceans they had always believed in creating spaces that inspired. “Today, our commitment and vision have been recognised with several prestigious awards in the property and real estate sector. Bagging this award is akin to receiving an Oscar in real estate - a strong endorsement from industry peers celebrating the pinnacle of property development excellence. Our Oceans Mall is another feather in our cap,” Reddy said. Vivian Reddy. Picture supplied With its expansive 33 000 square metres dedicated to retail and luxury shopping, it is a place where international brands find a home - ‘Durban is not an orphan to international fashion’. The architectural marvel has been honoured with the PMR Diamond Award for Impressive New Property Development, a salute from PMR.africa to businesses that set benchmarks of innovation and resilience.

Rounding off the accolades tally, the South African Institute of Black Property Practitioners (SAIBPP) crowned Oceans Umhlanga the title of the Most Empowered Development in South Africa. Reddy said the SAIBPP prestigious accolade recognises projects that not only redefine skylines but also push for positive transformation and empowerment in the property sector. The awards come at the back of the previously received international award where Oceans Umhlanga was named the Best Mixed-Use Development in Africa at the International Property Awards in Dubai. “What sets Oceans Umhlanga apart in such a competitive landscape? Put simply, we have crafted an experience centred around the people and Ubuntu. Inspired by the majestic Dubai skyscrapers, our development is South Africa's answer to world-class mixed-use spaces. Its strategic position in Durban ensures it’s at the epicentre of Africa's growing and thriving economic landscape,” Reddy said.

Ryan Ramsamy -Founder SocialPro (Marketing Technology company for Oceans Mall); Zahid Shaik - Managing Director of SocialPro and Vivian Reddy. Picture supplied Featuring the luxurious Radisson Blu, upscale residences and the award-winning mall, Oceans Umhlanga has emerged as a melting pot where business seamlessly integrates with tourism, leisure, shopping, and luxury lifestyle. However, beyond the development is Oceans Umhlanga's commitment to the people and the community. “Our roots run deep within the Umhlanga community. Oceans Umhlanga development is a major catalyst for job creation, economic development, and a significant boost for tourism.