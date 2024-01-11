Officer dives into canal to save dog from drowning

Durban — A PT Alarms tactical officer started his Thursday morning by diving into the Merebank canal to rescue a dog from drowning. The PT Alarms Tactical unit was dispatched to the scene after the PT Alarms Control Centre received multiple calls for assistance from residents saying that a dog was floundering in the canal.

PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said that tactical unit is renowned for its bravery and fearlessness and on Thursday morning, their tactical K9 officer jumped into the gushing Merebank canal to rescue a distressed canine which was struggling in the water. A PT Alarms tactical officer dived into the Merebank canal to rescue a dog from drowning. Picture: PT Alarms Govindasamy said that without hesitation, the members sprang into action to rescue the scared dog. “Members secured the officer with a rope and lowered him into the canal. He managed to brave the rushing waters and grab onto the shivering four-legged victim,” Govindasamy said.

“Once firmly in possession of the trembling dog, the officer was pulled to safety by team members. “The grateful canine shrugged off the terrifying ordeal and the excess water and made off with a glance of appreciation to his rescuer and the team,” Govindasamy added. He said PT Alarms cares about the community and their furry friends.

A PT Alarms tactical officer dived into the Merebank canal to rescue a dog from drowning. Picture: PT Alarms Facebook users heaped praise on the officers after learning of the good news: Charmaine Bell said: “Thank you for your compassion to all involved.” Grobbie CH said: “What a wonderful, compassionate soul. Bless you.”

Desiree Ramsarran said: “Well done going beyond the call of duty.” Rakesh Thulsi said: “Always doing good for the community.” Frankie Marriott said: “Well done PT Security and the brave officers.”