Only 30 maidens expected at this year’s Reed Dance

Durban - ZULU maidens will not descend on KwaNongoma, eNyokeni Royal Palace, in their thousands for the annual umkhosi womhlanga (reed dance) this weekend because of the national lockdown regulations and efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, only 30 maidens will attend the ceremony.

King Goodwill Zwelithini had asked the provincial Department of Arts and Culture to identify 30 maidens who had undergone the process of getting married and would be attending the ceremony for the last time.

The king also asked the department to work with oNomehlo (maiden guardians) in the process of identifying the 30 maidens who would represent the thousands not attending this year.

The reed dance will focus on gender-based violence and femicide. Instead of presenting Zwelithini with reeds, the maidens, who will be led as usual by Princess Cebolenkosi Zulu, will present the king with placards and messages decrying GBV.