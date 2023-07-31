Opening of Umhlali River Bridge will help alleviate congestion on the busy route

Durban — A budget of R37 million was allocated to contractors to repair the M4 north Umhlali River bridge. The M4 Umhlali River Bridge was damaged by floods in April last year. The road over the bridge was re-opened on Sunday by the Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga.

The clean up of the banks of the Umhlali River will continue, this week, to avoid a repeat of debris damaging the M4 north Umhlali River bridge. The bridge was damaged and reduced to one lane after the disruptive weather conditions in the province that resulted in a number of architectural road infrastructure damages. Chikunga, said contractors carried out repairs which included jacking the bridge deck back into place after it shifted by flood waters.

“The damages led to interruptions in the free movement and flow of traffic on the route and in the process endangering the lives of motorists and road users in general,” she said. Salt Rock ward councillor Privi Makhan, who was on the project liaison committee for the repairs in this project, said things were unfolded smoothly. “The contractor has done well to mitigate any challenges on site. Although the project was cited as a four-month contract, delays such as rain and other technical aspects had a minor impact on project timelines,” Makhan said.

Makhan highlighted that the opening of the bridge will definitely help alleviate congestion on this busy and major economic corridor. DT Mlangeni Projects was the contractor that was tasked with jacking the bridge back into its original position, reconstruction of closure and façade walls, replacement of the bearings and joints as well as the reinstatement of the concrete pavement. CEO of national roads agency Sanral Reginald Demana said river clean-ups are continuing.