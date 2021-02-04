Outstanding report delays sentencing of corrupt KZN traffic officials

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Five former employees of the uMngeni licensing office in Howick breathed a sigh of relief when their sentencing for fraud was halted because of an outstanding report in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Courts on Wednesday. Dumisani Nkala, Lindiwe Xulu, Meshack Ndlovu, Matthew Zondi and Dumisani Phungula was found guilty of fraud in court. They assisted motor vehicle learner’s licence applicants to pass their tests. The matter was set for sentencing, on Wednesday, however Magistrate G.Davis heard from state prosecutor Advocate M.Magwanyana that the correctional services reports for Nkala and Ndlovu were outstanding. The matter was set down for March. Advocate Mxolisi Nxasana represents all five accused.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the five officials were among the 19 people arrested when the national traffic anti-corruption Unit of the RTMC and the Hawks raided the municipality in June 2018.

The court found the five guilty of fraud in November 2020 following a lengthy trial.

Nkala, a traffic officer who was a management representative at the time of his arrest, was found guilty on 49 counts of fraud.

Xulu, an examiner of driving licences, was found guilty on 158 counts of fraud.

Ndlovu, a traffic officer, was found guilty on seven counts.

Zondi, an examiner of driving licences, was found guilty on 274 counts.

Phungula, an examiner of driving licences, was found guilty on 15 counts of fraud.

According to the RTMC, the officials, acting as examiners, would use a concealed light-emitting device to surreptitiously point to the correct answers for applicants, enabling them to pass without knowledge of the rules of the road.

In 2019, RTMC stated that anti-corruption agencies continue to dismantle a suspected criminal network that had allegedly hijacked the local licensing department of personal gain.

A total of 19 suspects have now been arrested at this station since March 2018 in connection with fraud and corruption in the issuing of learner licences.

DAILY NEWS